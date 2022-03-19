SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The first day of spring is bringing plenty of sporting events to Sioux Falls, on the ice, on the court, and on the course:

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Iowa Wolves at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 3:05 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team plays the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

Golfing season is underway in Sioux Falls. All 27 holes are open at Elmwood Golf Course, cart path only. The clubhouse opens at 10 a.m. The driving range opens at 10:30 a.m. Tee times go from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Winter sports enthusiasts can still hit the ice in spite of the warm weather. The Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls is hosting open indoor skating from 1-3 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children and seniors.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Curt Carter Memorial Gun Show at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, SD. Today’s hours are are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10.

The Augustana University Choir performs it Sermon in Song concert at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The free concert is at 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota State University, Mankato anthropology professor Ron Schirmer is the featured speaker at today’s Third Sunday Archeology Series at Augustana University. Schirmer’s free talk will discuss the Cahokia, the largest pre-Columbian settlement north of Mexico. It’s taking place in the Froiland Science Complex, Room 113A, from 2-3 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Secret of Kells, rated PG and Belfast, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Pandas: The Journey Home and Backyard Wilderness.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Lorax, rated PG, Umma, rated PG-13 and X, rated R.