Sunday Boredom Busters: March 1st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Flick & Float at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls features the movie Frozen. Show time is at 2 p.m. Inner tubes will be provided. The cost is a daily admission or an active swim pass.

Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in the Sanford Health Speed Race at Great Bear Ski Valley. The $10 entry fee includes a chance to win a trophy and door prizes. Registration closes at 12:15 p.m. The races start at 1 p.m. with an award ceremony to follow.

Enjoy skiing and snowboarding in the northern Black Hills. Terry Peak, near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents the comedy Lend Me a Tenor. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $30, $15 for students.

Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp, SD is hosting a Soup & Sandwich Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is a free-will offering.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Into America’s Wild and Mysteries of the Unseen World

New in theaters this weekend, The Invisible Man, rated R.