SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You’re invited to bring your furry friends to The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls for photos with the Easter Bunny. The pet photos will take place in Center Court. You’re asked to use the entrance next to Athleta. Photos will be taken and available for purchase from 6-8 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for children.

Also at the Alliance, the Cooties Chislic Feed takes place from 3-5:30 p.m. The cost is $8, $9 for chislic with fries.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls is hosting an Irish Pancake Fundraiser following morning Masses to support Holy Spirit youth. Special guest Celtic Steps will perform after the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses.

PINZ Bowling in Dell Rapids, SD is hosting a Pajama Party. Wear your favorite PJ’s for a chance to win prizes for all ages. Doors open at 8 a.m. The buffet and bowling start at 9 a.m.

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Curt Carter Memorial Gun Show at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Road to WrestleMania passes through Sioux Falls today. The pro wrestling matches start at 7 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tickets start at $15 on up to $100.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include the Academy Award winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, rated R, plus Ferdinand and Teen Wolf, both rated PG.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

New in theaters this weekend: Shazam! Fury of the Gods, rated PG-13.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tubing hill is open from 1-4:30 p.m.

Terry Peak Ski Area in the northern Black Hills, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

Get your fill of March Madness on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage of the second-round of the NCAA Men’s National Tournament begins at 11 a.m. Central Time and lasts through the afternoon. KELOLAND Weekend News at 5:30 will air on KELOXTRA.