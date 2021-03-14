Sunday Boredom Busters: March 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –The Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. The Sportsmen’s Show features hundreds of vendors plus kids’ fishing in a live trout pond and free fishing seminars. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2.50 for kids, free for ages 5 and under.

More than 60 vendors are selling handmade crafts, artwork food and other products at the Spring Market in Watertown, SD. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Watertown Event Center. Admission is free.

Swimmers can enjoy the Wibit Action Tower and Wiggle Bridge at the Midco Aquatic Center. The inflatable fun goes from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites is the newest interactive exhibit at the Washington Pavilion. Kids are invited to embark on an imaginative adventure involving The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Snowy Day and Where’s Spot? The fun is taking place in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Pheasants on the Plains. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents The Odd Couple, Female Version. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include 9 To 5 and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, both rated PG.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Father, rated PG-13 and Long Weekend, rated R.