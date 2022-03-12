SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Skiing & snowboarding season wraps up today at Great Bear Ski Valley with Snirtfest. This year’s theme is video games, and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite family-friendly character. Events include a limbo & ollie contest at 11 a.m., a costume contest at noon, sled races at 1:30 p.m. and a pond skim at 3 p.m. It costs $5 to enter each event with all proceeds to benefit Parkinson’s Research.

The Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Boat, Camping & Vacation Show wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. You’ll find the best in resorts, lodges and camps from the Midwest and Canada plus the newest fishing boats, pontoons, tackle and electronics. There are also hunting and fishing seminars taking place. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, children are $2.50 and free for kids 5 and under.

The Spring Market in Watertown features crafters, artists and boutiques selling items at the Watertown Event Center. Kids can also get their pictures taken with the Easter bunny. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can vote for your favoring beer during the Mash Madness competition in downtown Sioux Falls.

Five breweries are competing: Covert Artisan Ales, Severance Brewing, Remedy Brewing, WoodGrain Brewing and Fernson Brewing. Mash Madness runs through the end of the month.

The Premier Playhouse presents The 39 Steps. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

Enjoy a Sunday dip in the pool at the MidcoAquatic Center. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is a daily admission or an active swim pass.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Romancing the Stone (PG), Flee (PG-13), Parallel Mothers (R).

Movies playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Pandas: The Journey Home.

New in theaters this weekend: The Secret Life of Pets, rated PG.

The Sioux Falls Storm indoor football team takes on the Quad City Steamwheelers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 3:05 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of men’s college basketball action here on KELOLAND TV. CBS sports coverage begins at noon Central Time with the Atlantic 10 conference championship game. That’s followed by the Big 10 championship starting at 2:30 p.m. Then, find out all the teams invited to the Big Dance during the NCAA Selection Show from 5-6 p.m. KELOLAND Weekend News at 5:30 p.m. will air on KELOXTRA.