Sunday Boredom Busters: June 9th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- The Angels With A Dream Car Show is a benefit for Make A Wish South Dakota. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Great Bear Recreation Park and includes a silent auction, raffles, live music, face-painting and food. Admission is free.

Outdoor enthusiasts of all ages are invited to take part in a Paddling Fair at Family Park in Sioux Falls. Kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards will be available on a first come, first-served basis from 1-4 p.m. The Paddling Fair is free and no registration is required.

Sioux Falls Ford is hosting an All-Ford Car Show. Car owners can register their vehicles from 9-11 a.m. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It's free to see the cars. Sioux Falls Ford is located at 4901 W. 26th Street.

Friends of Split Rock Creek State Park are hosting a Pork Sandwich Fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $8. Proceeds will help replace trees lost in the spring ice storm. Split Rock State Park is located near Jasper, MN.

The Minnesota high school drama troupe New Wine presents the The Ark Musical at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The free performance is at 7 p.m. St. Mark's is located at 2001 S. Elmwood.

Step back in time to the reign of England's Queen Elizabeth I during the Siouxland Renaissance Festival at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Harrisburg Days wrap up with a Community Pancake Feed at Liberty Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. That's followed by a Kids Fishing Derby from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Lake Alvin.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer. The band will perform a free concert at Terrace Park at 8 p.m.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, S.D. features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Secret Life of Pets 2, rated PG and Dark Phoenix, rated PG-13.

