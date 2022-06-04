SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Siouxland Renaissance Festival wraps up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Take in the spectacles of jousting, juggling, music, dancing and food from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $15, $6 for children and seniors. The festival is free for ages 3 and under.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $7, $2 for children.

Good Earth State Park’s Summer Concert Series features a performance by Amy Ellsworth. The music begins at 4 p.m. The concert is free to attend, but a park entrance license is required for vehicles.

Calico Skies Vineyard & Winery in Inwood, IA is hosting Sunday Sips & Swing. Enjoy a performance by Kevin Ryan starting at 2 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Cleburne Railroaders. First pitch at Sioux Falls stadium is 1:05 p.m.

Check out the 67 new sculptures featured in front of shops and restaurants along the streets of downtown Sioux Falls this year. The SculptureWalk exhibit has also expanded into the Cathedral District. This year’s lineup features ten artists new to SculptureWalk.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in Sioux Falls include Radiomen: Army Air Forces Technical Training Command, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is closed on Monday.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Superman plus Raya & The Last Dragon, both rated PG.

Movies playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Backyard Wilderness.

The sprint cars return to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD, after last week’s weekend’s severe weather. The Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The races start at 7:30 p.m.