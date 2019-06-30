Sunday Boredom Busters: June 30th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is hosting a Kiddie Carnival with game booths, music and food from noon to 3 p.m Admission is free but your asked to bring a bag of pet food, or toys or make a monetary donation for the care of shelter animals. The Humane Society is located at 3720 E. Benson Road.

Levitt at the Falls presents musician Gaelynn Lea. Her free performance is at 5 p.m. at the Levitt shell in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer. The band will perform a free concert at Terrace Park at 8 p.m. .

Check out the newly-completed Arc of Dreams sculpture that spans the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls. The Arc is located next to Cherapa Place and is the permanent centerpiece of the SculptureWalk sculptures on display on sidewalks throughout downtown.

While you’re downtown, stop by the Old Courthouse Museum and take in the exhibits on theaters, medicine and toys. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Keep your cool in the pool on this warm summer day. The City of Sioux Falls pools and aquatic centers are open for swimmers of all ages.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Milwaukee Milkmen at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Avengers: Endgame plus Yesterday, both rated PG-13 and Annabelle Comes Home, rated R.