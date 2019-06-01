Sunday Boredom Busters: June 2nd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools and aquatic centers are open for the season. Cool off for the summer at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn Pool, Laurel Oak, McKennan Wading Pool, Pioneer Spray Pool and Terrace Park.

South Dakota's largest outdoor water park is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Attractions at Wild Water West, west of Sioux Falls, include water slides, a wave pool, Tornado Alley, Lazy River with swim-up bar plus miniature golf and go-karts. Admission is $14.95 and $24.95.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer. The band will perform a free concert at Terrace Park at 8 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Train Club is hosting a free Open House at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes the largest model train layout in South Dakota.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Empire Mall is hosting a Carnival in the West Empire Lot. Enjoy carnival rides, games and food booths from 1-11 p.m. The carnival is open daily through June 8th.

It's the first weekend of the summer season for the Downtown Trolley. You can hop-on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $2, kids 12 and under ride for free.

It's Sunday Family Fun Day at the Canaries baseball game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Gozilla: King of the Monsters, rated PG-13, plus Rocketman and Ma, both rated R.



Find more activities on our KELOLAND.com Events Calendar