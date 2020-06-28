Sunday Boredom Busters: June 28th

BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — Bring a kite from home or buy one on-site during the Brookings Kite Festival. The high-flying fun takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fishback Soccer Complex. Check out the giant show kites during the festival.

The All-American Drive-In at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls is showing the movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Show times are at 9 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, S.D. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload. No pets, or outside beverages.

Visitors to the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls are encouraged to purchase tickets online, ahead of time. The pavilion is providing Timed Ticketing for the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and the Wells Fargo CineDome. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

While you’re at the Kirby Science Discovery Center, be sure to check out the new Grow It! science exhibit sponsored and designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features more than 3,000 square feet of agriculture-themed exhibits, plus learn about South Dakota weather conditions in a 4D theater experience.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome include Into America’s Wild and Mysteries of the Unseen World.