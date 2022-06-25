SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Peach Festival has a new location in Sioux Falls. It’s taking place at the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can enjoy peaches from Georgia along with plenty of activities for kids, including Paint-a-Peach at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. There will also be a canning demonstration at noon, plus bingo at 1 p.m. Admission is free. The Peach Festival is a benefit for the VFW and Make A Wish South Dakota.

Quarry Days wrap up in Dell Rapids with a car show in the city part from noon to 4 p.m., a fishing derby at noon, a pedal-pull tractor pull at 1 p.m., and a Quarry Days pageant in the band shell at 4 p.m.

Last Chance Auction is hosting an auction of classic cars at its barn on the west side of Sioux Falls. An auction of memorabilia begins at 10 a.m. The car auction begins at 11 a.m.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert at Terrace Park. They’ll strike-up the band starting at 8 p.m.

Good Earth State Park’s Summer Concert Series features a performance by the Hegg Brothers. The music begins at 4 p.m. The concert is free to attend, but a park entrance license is required for vehicles.

The family singing group, the Kramers, perform a gospel music concert at Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Kansas City Monarchs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 new sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Ten artists new to SculptureWalk have works on display this year.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen: Army Air Forces Technical Training Command, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Three Stooges triple-feature, Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom, rated PG and Portrait of a Lady on Fire, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Backyard Wilderness.

New releases playing at a theater near you include Elvis, rated PG-13 and The Black Phone, rated R.