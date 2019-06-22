Sunday Boredom Busters: June 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm begin another quest for an IFL championship Sunday. The Storm plays the Tucson Sugar Skulls in an opening-round playoff game at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 3:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

The Brookings Kite Flying Festival features colorful and enormous show kites in the air starting at noon at the Fishback Soccer Complex. There will also be food vendors and kids activities. Admission is free.

The Prairie Village Variety Show features home-grown talent performing at the Lawrence Welk Opera House at Historic Prairie Village west of Madison, SD. The variety show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6, $2 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer. The band will perform a free concert at Terrace Park at 8 p.m.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Toy Story 4, rated G, plus Child’s Play and Anna, both rated R.

