Sunday Boredom Busters: June 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Spring Parade of Homes, hosted by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire, wraps up today. More than fifty newly-built homes are on display in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea and Worthing, SD. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The prices of the homes range from $160,000 to more than $1 million. All homes are free to tour.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload. No pets, or outside beverages.

The Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls is open to the public with limited occupancy. Both the recreation and the 50-meter pools are available. Swimmers need to practice social distancing and call ahead at 367-7665 to schedule reservations. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Young artists from the Mitchell area are displaying their works in the lobby of the World’s Only Corn Palace. The students created the paintings and drawings while they were home during the pandemic as part of the Art in the Yard program. The theme is Together/Apart. The exhibit runs through Wednesday evening, when an awards ceremony takes place. All proceeds will benefit the Friends Foundation and our Mitchell Public Library.

If dad wants to be a couch potato on Father’s Day, he can watch PBR Bull Riding on KELO-TV beginning at 1 p.m. That’s followed by the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at 2 p.m.