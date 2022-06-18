Garretson, SD (KELO) — Palisades State Park near Garretson, SD is hosting a Father’s Day Fishing outing at the Balancing Rock Trail. The event is for the entire family and starts at 10 a.m. No fishing license is required and bait is provided. There will be a limited number of poles available.

Good Earth State Park’s Summer Concert Series features a performance by the band Eclectic Americana. The music begins at 4 p.m. The concert is free to attend, but a park entrance license is required for vehicles.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert at Terrace Park. The music starts at 8 p.m. featuring music from Star Wars and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Black Hills Sheroes recounts the story of three former slaves who began new lives in Dakota Territory. The presentation by Joyce Jefferson begins at 7 p.m. Mountain Time on the patio overlooking the Pactola Reservoir south of Rapid City. Admission is free. the Pactola Visitor Center will be open for visitors to check out exhibits and purchase items in the store.

Also in Rapid City, the West Boulevard Summer Festival features vendors selling handcrafted items all day in Wilson Park. There are also kids’ activities, food options plus live entertainment in the gazebo.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen: Army Air Forces Technical Training Command, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

SculptureWalk features 67 new sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Ten artists new to SculptureWalk have works on display this year.

Cool off during this warm weekend at your neighborhood pool. The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Finding Nemo, rated PG plus Moonlight and Cha Cha Real Smooth, both rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Backyard Wilderness.

New in theaters this weekend: Lightyear, rated PG.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. Races start at 8 p.m. Admissions is $20 for adults, $10 for children and free for ages 12 and under.