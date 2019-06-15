Sunday Boredom Busters: June 16th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota State Parks are offering free park entrances for Father’s Day. Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls is hosting a Father’s Day Celebration from 2-4 p.m. Activities include outdoor cooking, games, crafts and a self-guided hike.

The South Dakota Peach Festival features a Father’s Day Classic Car Show along with an array of peaches and other food for sale at the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds. Sunday’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. People attending the festival are asked to make a donation to local charities.

Children’s entertainer Phil Baker takes the state at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The free Family Concert is at 5 p.m.

Jesse James Days in Garretson wrap up Sunday with a Outdoor Community Church Service in the Garretson school parking lot at 10 a.m.

A Fishing Derby will be held in Split Rock Park starting at 1 p.m.

A Family Kite Fly takes place at 3 p.m. in the soccer field on the south side of town.

Palisades Lutheran Church will host a Pie & Ice Cream Social from 5-7 p.m.

An inflatable Action Tower will be featured at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m. Participants will need an active swim pass or pay a daily admission fee. The Midco Aquatic Center is located in Spellerberg Park.

If you prefer splashing around outdoors, the City of Sioux Falls pools and aquatic centers are open for swimmers of all ages.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, S.D. features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer. The band will perform a free concert at Terrace Park at 8 p.m. .

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Sioux Falls Stadium First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Men in Black: International, rated PG-13 and Shaft, rated R.

