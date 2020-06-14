Sunday Boredom Busters: June 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Step Forward To Prevent Suicide is going virtual today. The annual walk that raises awareness about suicide and funds for prevention programs will be online instead of in person. Supporters are encouraged to walk on their own and then watch the event on Facebook and YouTube at 9 a.m. Sam Breske, who lost his teenage brother to suicide, is the featured speaker.

More than fifty newly-built homes are on display this weekend and next weekend during the Spring Parade of Homes hosted by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea and Worthing, SD. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. All homes are free to tour.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload. No pets, or outside beverages.