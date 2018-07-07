Sunday Boredom Busters: July 8th

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Bare Bodkins Theatre Company presents Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream at Falls Park. The free performance is at 7 p.m. at the Queen Bee Mill. There will also be performances Wednesday night through next Sunday night.



Railroad Days at Historic Prairie Village west of Madison, South Dakota includes a church service in the Emmanuel Chapel car at 10 a.m. followed by free cookies and lemonade at the Wentworth Depot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Railroad Days also includes rides and tours throughout the day. Admission is $6 for adults, $2 for children and free for kids ages five and under.



Springdale Lutheran Church southeast of Sioux Falls is hosting an Ice Cream Social from 4-6 p.m. The menu also includes BBQ's, potato salad and pie. The cost is a free-will offering. Springdale Lutheran is located 2-and-a-half miles north of Lake Alivn on 480th Avenue.



Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lounge chair and enjoy live music and South Dakota beer and wine from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Pack a picnic lunch and head out to Strawbale Winery in Renner for Sangria Sunday. Enjoy live music and South Dakota summer wines from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 per carload.

Sioux Falls VFW Post 628 is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children. The VFW is located at 3601 S. Minnesota Avenue.



The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert at Terrace Park. The music starts at 8 p.m.

Cool-off for the summer at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools. The pools and aquatic centers are open this afternoon and evening.



Check out the array of artwork during SculptureWalk 2018. 57 sculptures are on display along sidewalks in downtown Sioux Falls as well as the Uptown and East Bank business districts.



The Canaries baseball team takes on the Gary-Southshore Railcats at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Films Playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Mysteries of China, Meerkats and In Saturn's Rings.



New Hollywood releases playing at a theater near you include Ant-Man and the Wasp, rated PG-13 and The First Purge, rated R.