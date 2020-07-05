Sunday Boredom Busters: July 5th

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music by Holly Vandenberg. Sunday in the Vineyard goes from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Independence Day celebrating is still going on in Centerville, SD. Tornado Days include a softball tournament, a food tent, scavenger hunt, an ATV-golf cart poker run and fireworks at dusk.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the St. Paul Saints at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m.