GARRETSON, SD (KELO) –You can get your fill of Fourth of July fireworks a day early. Fireworks shows are taking place tonight in Belle Fourche, Garretson, Lead and Sturgis.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $7, $2 for children.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert at Terrace Park. They’ll strike-up the band starting at 8 p.m.

Good Earth State Park’s Summer Concert Series features a performance by the Cardboard Saints. The music begins at 4 p.m. The concert is free to attend, but a park entrance license is required for vehicles.

Watch archeologist uncover secrets from the past during Archeology Awareness Days at the Prehistoric Indian Village in Mitchell, SD. Visitors can also make their own primitive pottery watch demonstrations of Native American games and kids can dig for their free arrowhead.

Tornado Days in Centerville, SD include a community worship service following by a community breakfast in the morning, a bike parade in the afternoon followed by a bike rodeo. Evening activities include a veterans appreciation ceremony, a legends slow-pitch softball game followed by fireworks.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Club members will also be running trains Monday night ahead of the fireworks show at the fairgrounds.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Ten artists new to SculptureWalk have works on display this year.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include An American Tail, rated G, The Karate Kid, rated PG and Purple Rain, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Backyard Wilderness.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Minions: The Rise of Gru and Mr. Malcolm’s List, both rated PG.