INWOOD, IA (KELO) — Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery in Inwood, IA is hosting a Folk-Off music competition featuring up to ten musical acts competing for cash and an appearance at the upcoming Sioux River Folk Festival. The competition starts at 11 a.m. and goes throughout the day. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free. Radio Rangers are the evening headliner.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs its Grand Finale of the outdoor summer concert season. The free music starts at 8 p.m. at Terrace Park.

Good Earth State Park’s Summer Concert Series features a performance by Geoff Gunderson. The music begins at 4 p.m. at the park amphitheater. The concert is free to attend, but a park entrance license is required for vehicles.

Sunday in the Vineyard at Brandon’s Wilde Prairie Winery features the instrumental sounds of James Dean Acoustic. The performance begins at 2 p.m.

Old-Fashioned Weekend in Beresford wraps up today with a tractor pull at the Saddle Club, starting at noon.

Cool off during this hot summer at your neighborhood pool. The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Ten artists new to SculptureWalk have works on display this year.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Kansas City Monarchs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. Races start at 8 p.m. Admissions is $20 for adults, $10 for children and free for ages 12 and under.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, rated PG and Step Brothers, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Backyard Wilderness.

New summer releases playing at a theater near you include DC League of Super-Pets, rated PG and Vengeance, rated R.