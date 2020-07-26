Sunday Boredom Busters: July 26

Boredom Busters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HURLEY, SD (KELO) –Hot Hurley Nights wrap up Sunday with activities in the city park including a bean bag tournament at 1 p.m., a community BBQ pork supper at 5 p.m., live music in the grandstand starting at 5 p.m. and raffle drawings beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The final day of the Mount Vernon Summer Classic includes a church in the park service at 10 a.m. followed by pancake feed hosted by the volunteer fire department at 11 a.m.

Escape the heat by enjoying a day at Wild Water West, which features the Tornado Alley tube slide, a wave pool, Lazy River, go-karts and bumper boats. Wild Water West is operating at 50-percent capacity and following Health Department guidelines. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s located west of Sioux Falls on 466th Avenue.

Explore the newest addition in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. “Grow It!” is a science exhibit sponsored and designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features more than 3-thousand square feet of agriculture-themed exhibits, plus learn about South Dakota weather conditions in a 4D theater experience. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing in the Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Mysteries of the Unseen World at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Into America’s Wild at 2:15 p.m.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the St. Paul Saints in American Association baseball action. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is 5:05 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests