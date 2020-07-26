Sunday Boredom Busters: July 26

HURLEY, SD (KELO) –Hot Hurley Nights wrap up Sunday with activities in the city park including a bean bag tournament at 1 p.m., a community BBQ pork supper at 5 p.m., live music in the grandstand starting at 5 p.m. and raffle drawings beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The final day of the Mount Vernon Summer Classic includes a church in the park service at 10 a.m. followed by pancake feed hosted by the volunteer fire department at 11 a.m.

Escape the heat by enjoying a day at Wild Water West, which features the Tornado Alley tube slide, a wave pool, Lazy River, go-karts and bumper boats. Wild Water West is operating at 50-percent capacity and following Health Department guidelines. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s located west of Sioux Falls on 466th Avenue.

Explore the newest addition in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. “Grow It!” is a science exhibit sponsored and designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features more than 3-thousand square feet of agriculture-themed exhibits, plus learn about South Dakota weather conditions in a 4D theater experience. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing in the Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Mysteries of the Unseen World at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Into America’s Wild at 2:15 p.m.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the St. Paul Saints in American Association baseball action. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is 5:05 p.m.