PIPESTONE, MN (KELO) — Arts Under the Stars features the night sounds of nature and music at Hiawatha Pageant Park in Pipestone, MN. Local youth, fresh from Broadway camp, will share the stage with adult performers. The gates open at 8 p.m. The performance starts at dusk. Tickets are $10, $5 for children. Bring your own lawn chairs and bug spray.

Good Earth State Park’s Summer Concert Series features a performance by Janice Gilbert. The music begins at 4 p.m. at the park amphitheater. The concert is free to attend, but a park entrance license is required for vehicles.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band presents Bach to the Future. Enjoy an evening of free classical music at Terrace Park starting at 8 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Kane County Cougars at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Flagship Pro Wrestling returns to The District near The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The action starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 on up to $30.

Cool-off during this hot summer at your neighborhood pool. The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Ten artists new to SculptureWalk have works on display this year.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Tangled, rated PG, Princess Mononoke, rated PG-13, plus Black Wood, filmed in South Dakota, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Backyard Wilderness.

New at your neighborhood theater this weekend, Nope, rated R.