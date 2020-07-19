Sunday Boredom Busters: July 19th

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — Danish Days wrap up today in Viborg, SD. Activities include a co-ed softball tournament starting at 8 a.m.; a community worship service begins at 9:30 a.m.; a beanbag toss at 1 p.m.; a beach party at Swan Lake at 3 p.m.; a community barbecue at 5:30 p.m.; a hypnotist show at 7 p.m. Danish Days wrap up with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The St. Paul Saints take on the Milwaukee Milkmen in American Association baseball action. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium.

