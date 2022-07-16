SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Those Guys ABATE is hosting a poker run for the Children’s Home Society. Sign up goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cheap Shots in Tea, SD. The cost is $10 per rider with 100-percent of the money going to Children’s Home. Participants have a chance to win gift cards. There will also be a free lunch served.

The Soo Foo Motofest at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls wraps up today with a bike show and stunt show starting at 11 a.m. A loud bike contest gets underway at 1:30 p.m. The poker run scramble winner is announced at 3:30 p.m. The Motofest is a benefit for Make A Wish South Dakota.

The Threshing Bee in Granite, IA wraps up today with with a pancake breakfast and a community worship service in the morning followed by vintage parade, a kids pedal pull, garden tractor pull and a kids tractor drive in the afternoon. Displays include agricultural equipment, gas engines, a sawmill, train depot, gun shop and one-room school house.

East Nidaros Church in rural Baltic, SD is hosting an Ice Cream Social from 5-7 p.m. The menu also includes hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade potato salad and pies. The cost is a free-will donation.

Good Earth State Park’s Summer Concert Series features a performance by Kevin Ryan. The music begins at 4 p.m. at the park amphitheater. The concert is free to attend, but a park entrance license is required for vehicles.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert at Terrace Park. They’ll strike-up the band starting at 8 p.m.

Cool off during this hot weekend at your neighborhood pool. The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Ten artists new to SculptureWalk have works on display this year.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Lion King, rated G, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, rated PG and Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness & Light, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Backyard Wilderness.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, plus Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, both rated PG, and Where the Crawdads Sing, rated PG-13.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. Races start at 8 p.m. Admissions is $20 for adults, $10 for children and free for ages 12 and under. Five new members will be inducted into the Huset’s Hall of Fame during intermission.