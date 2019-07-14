Sunday Boredom Busters: July 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 200 artists are showing and selling their works at the Brookings Summer Arts Festival. The free festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Brookings, SD. Parking is available on side streets and public lots downtown. You can also hop a shuttle bus to the festival at the South Dakota Agricultural Museum.

Levitt at the Falls Presents Jazz Diversity Project. The free concert gets underway at 5 p.m. at the Levitt shell in downtown Sioux Falls There’s free parking at all city meters, ramps and lots. Parking is also available at Raven Industries, Lutheran Social Services and the east lot of Cherapa Place.

The Bare Bodkins Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. The performance is at 7 p.m. at the Queen Bee Mill in Falls Park. You can pick up free tickets starting at 6 p.m. Seating is limited so you may want to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Springdale Lutheran Church southeast of Sioux Falls is hosting an Ice Cream Social from 4-6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. Springdale Lutheran is located 2.5 miles north of Lake Alvin on 480th Avenue.

Keep your cool in the pool on this hot summer day. The City of Sioux Falls pools and aquatic centers are open for swimmers of all ages.

You can also beat the heat by swimming indoors. An inflatable Action Tower will be featured at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m. Participants will need an active swim pass or pay a daily admission fee.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer. The band will perform a free concert at Terrace Park at 8 p.m.

Check out the recently-completed Arc of Dreams sculpture that spans the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls. The Arc is located next to Cherapa Place and is the permanent centerpiece of the SculptureWalk displays on sidewalks throughout downtown.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Chicago Dogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Crawl and Stuber, both rated R.