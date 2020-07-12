Sunday Boredom Busters: July 12th

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional Bull Riders wrap up their three day competition today in Sioux Falls. The final round of the Monster Energy Team Challenge Championships get underway the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at 12:15 a.m. Tickets start at $19.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Winnipeg Goldeyes. First pitch at at 5:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium.

