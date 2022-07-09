BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The Brookings Summer Arts Festival wraps up today at Pioneer Park. The festival features more than 200 artists and crafters showcasing their works, along with dozens of food vendors, plus kids activities and live music. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Springdale Lutheran Church, southeast of Sioux Falls, is hosting an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social from 4-6 p.m. BBQ’s, potato salad and pie are also on the menu. The church is located on 480th Avenue, just west of Good Earth State Park.

Larchwood Family Days wrap up with a community church service at the City Park starting at 9:30 a.m. Rolls and coffee will be served afterward.

The Junkin Market features antiques, rustic, re-purposed and handmade crafts for sale at the Codington County Extension Building in Watertown, SD. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sioux Empire Wedding Showcase features thousands of dollars in gift certificates and prizes toward your wedding day. It’s taking place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets are $10.

Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls presents the family quartet, the Craguns. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

Good Earth State Park’s Summer Concert Series features a performance by Mogen’s Heroes. The music begins at 4 p.m. The concert is free to attend, but a park entrance license is required for vehicles.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert at Terrace Park. They’ll strike-up the band starting at 8 p.m.

It’s Family Fun Day at the Canaries baseball game against Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is 1:05 p.m. Show up early before game time for a chance to play catch with the players and take time to run the bases after the game.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Ten artists new to SculptureWalk have works on display this year.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Lion King, rated G, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, rated PG and Licorice Pizza, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Backyard Wilderness.

New in theaters this weekend: Thor: Love and Thunder, rated PG-13.