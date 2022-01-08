Sunday Boredom Busters: January 9th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics winter events wrap up today in Sioux Falls Activities include a Snowman Hunt from 1-3 p.m. in Pasley Park. K9 Rootbeer Keg Races take place at the Spencer Dog Park from 1-2:30 p.m. The I-Kid-A-Rod Cardboard Sled Races take place at 3:30 p.m. At Morningside Park. Families are invited inside the community center for hot chocolate and a snack following the races.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting Ski & Snowboard Races to benefit the City of Sioux Falls ReLeaf program. There is a $10 entry fee with the chance to win a trophy and door prizes. Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate. Registration closes at 12:15 p.m. with the races starting at 1 p.m. Great Bear’s regular hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Swimmers can enjoy the Wibit Action Tower and Wiggle Bridge at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. The inflatable fun goes from noon to 5 p.m. in the 50-meter pool. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an Open House at their club building on the north side of the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Meadow Barn in Harrisburg, SD is also hosting an Open House. People planning weddings and other big events for the year can take part in self-guided tours from 1-3 p.m. and take part in optional wine-tasting.

This is the final day you can discard your Christmas trees for free at two drop-off sites in Sioux Falls. The east side location is at 1015 East Chambers Street, by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. The west side location is at 100 North Lyon Boulevard, behind the Taco Bell. You’ll need to remove all lights, ornaments, decorations and stands from the tree. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

This is the final day you can check out the holiday lights at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland goes from 5 p.m. to midnight.

This is also the final day you can check out the display of decorated Christmas trees on display in the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls. Tidings & Tinsel runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing in the Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include The Artic, Super Power Dogs, Back from the Brink and the Great Barrier Reef.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Valentine Crush (NR), plus Red Rocket and The French Dispatch, both rated R.

New in theaters this weekend The 355, rated PG-13.

It’s a double-header of pro football action here on KELOLAND TV on this final day of the regular season. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at noon. That’s followed by the New York Jets an the Buffalo Bills at 3:25 p.m.