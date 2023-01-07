SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a day of free winter outdoor fun during Frosty Frolics in Sioux Falls. Activities wrap up today with a Snowman Hunt starting at 1 p.m. from Pasley Park to Spencer Park. That’s followed by K9 Root Beer Keg Races at Spencer Dog Park starting at 3:30 p.m. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting Skiing & Snowboarding Races from 1-3 p.m. Skiing and snowboarding hours are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tubing goes from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m., or just enjoy the company of fellow fiber friends.

While you’re at the museum, check out the exhibits that include Northern Plains Native Americans, Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes plus Pheasants on the Plains and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Benson’s Flea Market features vendors selling items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

You can see the SDSU football team play for the national championship game at watch parties in Sioux Falls. Locations include the Gateway Lounge as well as at Glacial Lakes Distillery downtown. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Sioux City Musketeers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here are a couple signs that the holidays are really over: It’s the final day dispose of your Christmas tree for free at the two city drop-off sites in Sioux Falls. They’re located at 1015 East Chambers Street and at 100 N. Lyon Boulevard.

And it’s your last chance to take in all the festive lights on display at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland goes dark after tonight.

Vote for your favorite burger during the Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. This year’s competition features a record 32 burgers for diners to enjoy at downtown restaurants. The Burger Battle runs through January 31st.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include EO (NR), The Iron Giant, rated PG and The Inspection, rated R.

New in theaters this weekend, M3GAN, rated PG-13.

Movies playing at the Wells FargoCine Dome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and Superpower Dogs.

Also at the Pavilion, Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts is an exhibit featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. The exhibit in the Visual Arts Center showcases works by the likes of Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, and many others from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills at noon. That’s followed by the New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:25 p.m.