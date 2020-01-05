Sunday Boredom Busters: January 5th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics wrap up today in Sioux Falls. Events include Snowboard Races benefiting Make-A-Wish at Great Bear Ski Valley. Registration goes from 9 a.m. to noon. The races start at 1 p.m.

McCrossan Boys Ranch is hosting Sleigh Rides at the Memorial Park ice rink. The rides go from 1-3 p.m.

Flick & Float at the Midco Aquatic Center features the movie Happy Feet. Show time is at 2 p.m.

VFW Post 2966 in Scotland, SD is serving a Pancake Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Stockton Kings. Tip-off is at 3:05 at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Sioux Valley Model Railroad Club is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. You can see trains operated on South Dakota’s largest permanent model railroad layout inside the recently expanded clubhouse. The free open house is on the north end of the fairgrounds, west of the armory.

It’s your last-chance to check out the holiday lights at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland will be illuminated for the final time this holiday season from 5 p.m. to midnight. Admission is free.

The two Christmas Tree drop-off sites are open in Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m. They’re located on East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and on North Lyon Boulevard, west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The sites are open daily through January 12th.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits on women’s suffrage, prohibition, medicine and the story of South Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Calling all pickleball players in Sioux Falls: There will be drop-in play at Terry Redlin Elementary from 1-5 p.m. Pickleball is an easy sport for beginners and experienced players that combines the racket skills of badminton and tennis.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink and Volcanoes.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Little Women, rated PG and The Grudge, rated R.