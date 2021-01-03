Sunday Boredom Busters: January 3rd

Garretson, SD (KELO) — This is your last chance to check-out a couple of popular holiday light displays tonight. Light the Park, at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD, runs from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are going to a new addition to the park’s playground.

It’s also the final night of Lights on Lotta, a display in Sioux falls featuring 17-thousand lights. You’re asked to make a donation to Canines for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta.

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park features more than 350-thousand lights on display throughout the park from 5 p.m. to midnight. The tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs through January 10th.

It’s the final day of extended holiday hours at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular hours return on Monday, with Great Bear opening at 3 p.m. Masks are required indoors as well as outdoors if social distancing isn’t possible.

Enjoy a weekend of skiing and snowboarding in the Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can discard your Christmas tree at the two free drop-off sites in Sioux Falls. The locations are at East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and on North Lyon Boulevard west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. Be sure to remove all ornaments and no artificial trees.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting a free Open House on the north end of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes the largest permanent model train layout in South Dakota. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot: Prohibition and Women’s Suffrage, Let’s Ride: Vintage Motorcycles and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Classic movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Grease, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Metropolis.

Holiday movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Croods: A New Age, rated PG, Wonder Woman 1984 and News of the World, both rated PG-13 and Promising Young Woman, rated R.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND-TV. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. with The NFL Today. Then, the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns at noon. That’s followed by the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams at 3:25 p.m.