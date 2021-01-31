Sunday Boredom Busters: January 31st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –The Sioux Empire Livestock Show wraps up today in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s events include a Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest at 8 a.m. followed by a Youth Livestock Judging Contest at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City features a Cowboy Church Service in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center at 10 a.m., a South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest at 2 p.m. followed by a Angus Show & Sale at 6 p.m. The stock show runs through next weekend.

This is the final day of the Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. Enjoy a burger today and rate it to have your say in which downtown restaurant is crowned champion. Customers can also register for a chance to win a restaurant gift card.

All runs are now open at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Crews manufactured new snow last week. Great Bear is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend of skiing and snowboarding in the Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the final day of the New Year, New You Bingo Challenge at the Midco Aquatic Center. Swimmers can take part in fitness activities for a chance to win Bingo prizes. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

This is the final night you can check out the holiday lights on display at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland runs from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Greatest Showman and Groundhog Day, both rated PG plus Dazed and Confused, rated R.

New in theaters this weekend: The Little Things, rated R.