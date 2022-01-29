SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Livestock Show wraps up today at the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds. Activities get underway at 8 a.m. with a Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest. That’s followed by a 4-H and FFA Livestock Judging Contest at 1 p.m.

Events taking place at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo at The Monument in Rapid City include jackpot team roping at 9 a.m., a cowboy church service at 10 a.m., a high school showcase rodeo at 1 p.m. and an auctioneer bid-calling contest at 2 p.m. The Stock Show runs through February 5th.

Ski & Snowboard Races at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls will benefit the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The entry fee is $10. Registration closes at 12:15 p.m. with the races starting at 1 p.m. Racers under the age of 18 will need a parent’s or guardian’s signature. Regular skiing and snowboarding still open to the public.

Enjoy a day on the slopes at South Dakota’s largest skiing and snowboarding resort. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the final weekend you can vote for your favorite burger during the Downtown Burger Battle. 27 businesses in downtown Sioux Falls are competing this month. The Burger Battle ends on Monday.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes: From Bathrooms to Barbershops, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Rapid City include Dead Poets Society and Shrek, both rated PG, plus The Novice, rated R.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Great Barrier Reef.

New in theaters this weekend, Redeeming Love, rated PG-13.

A trip to the Super Bowl is at stake in the AFC Championship airing here on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 1 p.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs at 2 p.m.