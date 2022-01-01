Sunday Boredom Busters: January 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a day of skiing, snowboarding and skating in Sioux Falls. Great Bear Ski Valley is open for the season, with limited runs for skiing and snowboarding. Lift tickets are only available online. Today’s holiday hours go from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks are located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill Parks. Today’s hours are from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1, $2 and $3, depending upon age.

American Legion Post 15 is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. The cost is $6, $2 for children. Proceeds go toward boys state and legion baseball.

TDiscard your Christmas trees for free at two drop-off sites in Sioux Falls. The east side location is at 1015 East Chambers Street, by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. The west side location is at 100 North Lyon Boulevard, behind the Taco Bell. You’ll need to remove all lights, ornaments, decorations and stands from the tree. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

It’s your final day to check out the holiday light display, Lights on Lotta in Sioux Falls. You can drop off donations for Big Paws Canine and K9 for Warriors as you drive through.

It’s also the final day for Light the Park at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD. The display goes from 5-10 p.m. and is accepting donations for park improvements

You can also check out the holiday lights at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland goes from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 9th.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Back to the Future, Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III, all rated PG.

Other movies playing at a theater near you include Spider-Man: No Way Home, rated PG-13, and A Journal for Jordan, both rated PG-13, plus The Matrix Resurrections, and Licorice Pizza both rated R.

Enjoy pro football action here on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with the NFL Today. That’s followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at the Cincinnati Bengals at noon.