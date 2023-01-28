RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is taking place at The Monument and the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Today’s activities include Jackpot Team Roping at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, a Western Arts Show & Sale at 10 a.m. and the South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid-Calling Contest at 2 p.m. The Stock Show runs through February 4th.

The Sioux Empire Livestock Show wraps up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls with a Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest starting at 8 a.m. The 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest follows at 1 p.m.

The Dakota Southeastern Division of the National Model Railroad Association will display model railroads running along two switching layouts for kids to operate at the Downtown Sioux Falls Library. The free event goes from 1-3 p.m.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tubing hill is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks are located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks. Hours are 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

You only have a few more days to vote for your favorite burger during the Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. This year’s competition features a record 32 burgers for diners to enjoy at downtown restaurants. The Burger Battle runs through Tuesday.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include the Harold Lloyd silent film Safety Last!, Turning Red, rated PG and Two Days, One Night, rated PG-13.

New in theaters this weekend: Infinity Pool, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and Superpower Dogs.

Also at the Pavilion, Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts is an exhibit featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. The exhibit in the Visual Arts Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Catch all the action of the AFC championship game on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 5 p.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs at 5:30 p.m.