Sunday Boredom Busters: January 26th

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — St. John Lutheran Church in Madison, S.D. is hosting a grand re-opening of its Community Clothing Room. Flooding last year damaged the church basement where the donated clothes had been stored. But now the clothing ministry is restarting. The ribbon cutting is at 1 p.m. An open house will follow. St. John Lutheran is located at 122 N. Grant Avenue in Madison.

Members of the Sioux Falls Swim Team are hosting their January Invite, the largest short course swim meet in South Dakota. This final day of the competition goes from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Midco Aquatic Center. Admission is free.

Pro wrestlers will be mixing it up in the ring at the Icon Lounge in downtown Sioux Falls. Bell-time for Midwest All Pro Wrestling is at 2 p.m. Front row tickets are $20, floor seating is $15.

Ski & Snowboard Races at Great Bear Ski Valley will raise money for Angels With A Dream, benefiting Make A Wish South Dakota. Registration closes at 12:30 p.m. Races start at 1 p.m. It costs $10 to enter. . Racers under the age of 18 will need a parent’s or guardian’s signature.

It’s the final day of the Prom Xtravaganza at Elegant Xpressions Boutique in Sioux Falls. A portion of all sales go to the Children’s Miracle Network. Today’s hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Elegant Xpressions is located at The Bridges at 57th Street.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink and Volcanoes.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Turning, rated PG-13 and The Gentlemen, rated R.