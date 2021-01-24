Sunday Boredom Busters: January 24th

Boredom Busters

by:

Posted: / Updated:
11boredombusters_225184530621

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Take advantage of the fresh weekend coating of snow by visiting Great Bear Ski Valley. Great Bear is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing sessions are at 9 a.m., and 1 and 5 p.m. Great Bear is closed Monday through Wednesday to make more snow. It will reopen on Thursday.

Enjoy a day of skiing and snowboarding in the Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Midco Aquatic Center is offering a New Year, New You Bingo Challenge. Throughout the month of January, swimmers can take part in fitness activities for a chance to win weekly Bingo prizes. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

This is the final week you can check out the holiday lights on display at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland runs nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 31st.

Films playing at the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Breakfast Club, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Roman Holiday.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Heaven and The Marksman, both rated PG-13 and Our Friend, rated R.

A trip to the Super Bowl is at stake in today’s AFC Championship on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 5 p.m. with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 