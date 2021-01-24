Sunday Boredom Busters: January 24th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Take advantage of the fresh weekend coating of snow by visiting Great Bear Ski Valley. Great Bear is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing sessions are at 9 a.m., and 1 and 5 p.m. Great Bear is closed Monday through Wednesday to make more snow. It will reopen on Thursday.

Enjoy a day of skiing and snowboarding in the Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Midco Aquatic Center is offering a New Year, New You Bingo Challenge. Throughout the month of January, swimmers can take part in fitness activities for a chance to win weekly Bingo prizes. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

This is the final week you can check out the holiday lights on display at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland runs nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 31st.

Films playing at the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Breakfast Club, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Roman Holiday.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Heaven and The Marksman, both rated PG-13 and Our Friend, rated R.

A trip to the Super Bowl is at stake in today’s AFC Championship on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 5 p.m. with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs at 5:30 p.m.