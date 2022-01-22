Sunday Boredom Busters: January 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show wraps up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Check out the large selection of RV’s, campers, ATV’s, pull-outs, 5th wheels and much more under one roof of the Expo Center. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8, free for children 12 and under.

Squealer’s Smoke Shake in Tea is hosting a Bingo & Buckets fundraiser for the construction of a Veterans Memorial. The fundraiser gets underway at 2 p.m. The cost is $5 for each bucket and $10 for bingo cards. Organizers hope to break ground on the memorial by Memorial Day.

Sioux Falls Pride is hosting Family Bingo Night at Full Circle Book Co-op. Cards are available for purchase from $1 to $3 starting at 6:30 p.m. Bingo calling starts at 7 p.m.

Enjoy a day of skiing, snowboarding and tubing at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Great Bear is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes at South Dakota’s largest skiing and snowboarding resort. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

That Golden Girls Show is a production that parodies classic Golden Girls moments – with puppets. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets start at $27.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes: From Bathrooms to Barbershops, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is closed Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Great Barrier Reef.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Sister Act, rated PG, On The Waterfront, (NR), and The Jerk, rated R.

New releases playing at a theater near you include The King’s Daughter, rated PG and Redeeming Love, rated PG-13.

Enjoy AFC Divisional Playoff action here on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 5 p.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs at 5:30 p.m.