SIOUX FALLS SD (KELO) — Start New Year’s on the right foot with a hike through Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The park’s First Day Hike is a 1-mile walk from 2-3 p.m. Be sure to dress for the weather. The hike is free, but a park entrance license is required.

Spoke-N-Sport is hosting a New Year’s Day Bike Ride. The doors open at the South Cliff Avenue store at noon. The ride starts at 1 p.m. on the bike trail north to Falls Park and back. Spoke-N-Sport will be serving snacks and hot chocolate following the ride. It’s free to ride.

Golf Addiction is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The indoor virtual golf venue in Sioux Falls is offering $2 specials on domestic taps from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $9, $2 for children. All proceeds go to Boys State and Legion baseball.

It’s all downhill for 2023 at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Great Bear is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for skiing and snowboarding. Tubing hours are 9 a.m to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a New Year’s Day outing on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include 1960’s Ocean’s Eleven (NR), Batman Returns and Rent, both rated PG-13 and when Harry Met Sally, rated R.

The Skyforce basketball team is in action against the Ontario Clippers. Tip-off at the Sanford Pentagon is at 3:05 p.m.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs at noon. That’s followed by the Minnesota Vikings at the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m.