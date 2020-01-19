Sunday Boredom Busters: January 19th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Elegant Xpressions Boutique in Sioux Falls is hosting a Prom Xtravaganza with a portion of sales going to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. Today’s hour are from noon to 4 p.m. The Prom Xtravanganza runs daily through next weekend. Monday through Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Elegant Xpressions is located at The Bridges at 57th Street.

An inflatable Action Tower will be featured at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m. Participants will need an active swim pass or pay a daily admission fee. The Midco Aquatic Center is located in Spellerberg Park.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Doolittle, rated PG and Bad Boys for Life, rated R.

Be sure to watch the AFC Championship football game on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage starts at noon Central Time with the NFL Today. That’s followed by the Tennessee Titans taking on the Kansas Chiefs at 2 p.m.