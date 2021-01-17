Sunday Boredom Busters: January 17th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Boat, RV and Camper Outdoor Show wraps up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Check out the latest models in boats, RV’s and campers in the Expo Building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7, free for children under 12.

A Ski & Snowboard Race at Great Bear Ski Valley will benefit NAMI South Dakota. The races start at 1 p.m. Great Bear is open for skiers, snowboarders and tubers from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Swimmers can enjoy the Wibit Action Tower at the Midco Aquatic Center. The inflatable tower will be in the 50-meter pool from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

The Midco Aquatic Center is also offering a New Year, New You Bingo Challenge. Throughout the month of January, swimmers can take part in fitness activities for a chance to win weekly Bingo prizes.

Start planning your dream wedding during the GonnaGetWed Bridal Showcase at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. You can meet face-to-face with wedding professionals from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

The Winter Wonderland holiday light display at Falls Park in Sioux Falls has been extended to run nightly through January 31st. The hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Films playing at the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Sound of Metal and Kubo and the Two Strings.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

The Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls features the 2-story Prehistoric Adventure Climber plus the Grow It! interactive weather and agriculture exhibits.

Enjoy pro football divisional playoff action here on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 1 p.m. with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Cleveland Brown taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at 2 p.m.