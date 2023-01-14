SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Bicycle Summit will bring biking enthusiasts from three states to Sioux Falls today. The summit begins at noon at the downtown Orpheum Theater and includes vendors, panels and workshops. Admission is free.

The Rescue Network is hosting a dog adoption event in Sioux Falls. It’s taking place at PetSmart at Dawley Farm Village from noon to 3 p.m.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for children.

Later at the Alliance, the VFW’s Military Order of the Cooties is serving a Lamb Chislic Feed from 3-6 p.m. The cost is $8, $9 for chislic with fries.

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Brookings Gun Show. It’s taking place inside the Switfel Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting Skiing & Snowboarding Races from 1-3 p.m. Skiing and snowboarding hours are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing goes from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vote for your favorite burger during the Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. This year’s competition features a record 32 burgers for diners to enjoy at downtown restaurants. The Burger Battle runs through January 31st.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Tokyo Story (NR), Frozen: Sing-Along Edition, rated PG and Armageddon Time, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include A Man Called Otto, rated PG-13 and Plane, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and Superpower Dogs.

Also at the Pavilion, Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts is an exhibit featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. The exhibit in the Visual Arts Center showcases works by the likes of Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, and many others from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Raptors 905 at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is 3:05 p.m.

Enjoy NFL Wild Card playoff action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Miami Dolphins at the Buffalo Bills at noon.