Sunday Boredom Busters: January 12th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Ski & Snowboard Races will benefit Emily’s Hope in Sioux Falls. Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to race at Great Bear Ski Valley. Registration closes at 12:30 p.m. Races start at 1 p.m. with an award ceremony to follow. The entry fee is $10. Racers under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian’s signature.

PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue is a live-action performance based on the popular children’s cable TV series. The performances are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

VFW Post 628 is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $6, $2 for children. The VFW is located at 3601 S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

It’s the final day you can drop off your Christmas tree for free in Sioux Falls. The two city drop-offs, located near the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility are open for the last time this season from noon to 5 p.m.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits on women’s suffrage, prohibition, medicine and the story of South Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Calling all pickleball players in Sioux Falls: There will be drop-in play at Terry Redlin Elementary from 1-5 p.m.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink and Volcanoes.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Just Mercy and Underwater, both rated PG-13 plus 1917 and Like A Boss, both rated R.