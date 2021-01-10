Sunday Boredom Busters: January 10th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics in Sioux Falls wrap up today with a movie at the Midco Aquatic Center. The Flick & Float event features Abominable at 2 p.m. Inner tubes will be provided. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

The Midco Aquatic Center is also offering a New Year, New You Bingo Challenge. Throughout the month of January, swimmers can take part in fitness activities for a chance to win weekly Bingo prizes.

Great Bear Ski Valley is open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A ski and snowboard race to benefit Angels with a Dream begins at 1 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes in the Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Winter Wonderland holiday light display at Falls Park in Sioux Falls has been extended to run nightly through January 31st. The hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight.

This is the final day you can drop off your Christmas tree for free in Sioux Falls. The drop-off sites are located at East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and on North Lyon Boulevard west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. Be sure to remove all ornaments and no artificial trees.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot: Prohibition and Women’s Suffrage, Let’s Ride: Vintage Motorcycles and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include West Side Story and First Cow.

Enjoy pro football playoff action here on KELOLAND TV. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the NFC Wildcard game featuring the Chicago Bears at the New Orleans Saints at 3:30 p.m.