Sunday Boredom Busters: February 9th

Boredom Busters

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is hosting a Super Hero Skate Party. Dress in your best super hero costumes and meet local heroes at Sherman Park from 1-3 p.m. The skate party is free and no registration is required. All ages are invited.

The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival wraps up today with a Pop-Up Ice Rink at the 8th & Railroad Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Winter Carnival is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

1,100 tables of guns and firearms-related merchandise are on display and for sale during the Dakota Territory Gun Show. The doors open at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at 9 a.m. Admission is $5.

VFW Post 628 in Sioux Falls is serving a Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Long Island Nets at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 3:05 p.m. Tickets start at $7.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink and Volcanoes.

New in theaters: Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, rated R

