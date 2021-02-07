Sunday Boredom Busters: February 7th

BRANDON, SD (KELO) –This is the final day of a weekend fundraiser for Chad Garrow, the Brandon Valley football coach who’s battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. Each burger sold at Tailgator’s in Brandon will turn into a $5 donation to the Garrow family. An anonymous donor will match up to $10-thousand. Customers can also drop off a cash donation, as well. The fundraiser goes until 4 p.m.

American Legion Post 15 will serve a Pancake, Sausage & Egg Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on West Russell Street in Sioux Falls. The breakfast will also include an Everything Valentine Bake Sale.

Come in out of the cold and enjoy South Dakota’s largest permanent model train layout. The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house this weekend at their club building on the north side of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include MLK/FBI, Dirty Dancing, Cool Runnings and The Thing.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Stay tuned to KELOLAND TV for all-day coverage of Super Bowl LV featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Kansas City Chiefs. CBS Sports pre-game coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. The Kickoff Show begins at 5 p.m. followed by the Big Game at 5:30 p.m. KELOLAND Weekend News at 5:30 will air on our sister station, My-UTV.