SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Ski & Snowboard Races at Great Bear Recreation Park will benefit the non-profit Angels With A Dream. Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to race. Registration closes at 12:15 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee with the chance to win a trophy and door prizes. The races start at 1 p.m. Regular skiing and snowboarding still open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Winterfest of Wheels, a fundraiser for Cure Kids Cancer, wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. You can check out unique cars, trucks and motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $11 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast accompanied by music. Dave Rowe will be the DJ. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $6, $2 for children.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes: From Bathrooms to Barbershops, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Flick & Float at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls features the movie Soul. It plays at 2 p.m. in the 50-meter pool. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Groundhog Day, The Mighty Ducks and Hidden Figures, all rated PG.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Great Barrier Reef.

New releases playing at a theater near you include Kung Fu Panda and The Wolf and the Lion, both rated PG, plus Moonfall, rated PG-13.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Birmingham Squadron at the Sanford Pentagon. Tipoff is at 3:05 p.m.