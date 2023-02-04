SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Winterfest of Wheels is an indoor car show that benefits Cure Kids Cancer. You can check out the unique and premium cars, trucks and motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. There will also be a ‘Ditch Your Man’ room where treats and deals are available for everyone in the family. Admission is $11. Children 12 and under are free.

Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 is hosting a pair of events at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. Their monthly pancake breakfast takes place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8, free for children 10 and under. Then, there will be a Memorial Service in honor of the Four Chaplains who died rescuing people aboard a U.S. Army troop ship that sank 80 years ago. It was the second-worst sea disaster of World War II. The service will take place at 2 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Benson’s Flea Market features vendors selling items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting Skiing & Snowboarding Races from 1-3 p.m. Skiing and snowboarding hours are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tubing goes from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Strap on a pair of skates at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

The skating rink at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City is open from noon to 8 p.m. Mountain Time. Skate rentals are $5.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Birmingham Squadron at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is 3:05 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team plays the Tri-City Storm at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Turning Red, plus Smokey & The Bandit, both rated PG and the Academy Award-nominated The Whale, rated R.

New releases playing at a movie theater near you include The Amazing Maurice, rated PG, 80 for Brady, rated PG-13 and Knock at the Cabin, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and Superpower Dogs.

Also at the Pavilion, Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts is an exhibit featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. The exhibit in the Visual Arts Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.