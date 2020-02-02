Sunday Boredom Busters: February 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s day-two of the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival. A Pop-Up Ice Rink is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the 8th and Railroad Center. There will also be Ski & Snowboard Races at Great Bear Ski Valley to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Registration closes at 12:30 p.m. The races start at 1 p.m. The Winter Carnival runs through next weekend.

Winterfest of Wheels is an indoor car show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center to benefit Cure Kids Cancer. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include appearances by Minion, Troll and Pikachu characters plus an engine assembly demonstration at 1 p.m. Admission is $11, free for kids 12 and under.

The Sioux Falls Model Railroad Club is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. You can see trains operated on South Dakota’s largest permanent model railroad layout inside the recently expanded clubhouse. The free open house is on the north end of the fairgrounds, west of the armory.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink and Volcanoes.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Getel & Hansel, rated PG-13 andThe Rhythm Section, rated R.