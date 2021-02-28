Sunday Boredom Busters: February 28th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Home Show wraps up today the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. The Home Show features more than 200 home-related booths displaying the latest and greatest in-home products and trends. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7, free for kids under 12.

Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to race in the Sanford Speed Race at Great Bear Ski Valley. Registration ends at 12:15 p.m. The races start at 1 p.m. It costs $10 to enter with the chance to win medals. Regular skiing and snowboarding is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Swim Team is hosting the South Dakota State 13 and Older Swim Meet at the Midco Aquatic Center. Today’s final session goes from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited, but you can watch the meet on the swim team’s YouTube page.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Wiz, rated G, Minari, rated PG-13 and Nomadland, a movie filmed in South Dakota, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Tom & Jerry, rated PG and Crisis, rated R.